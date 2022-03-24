The Lion King's Simba or just a cute baby lion? Watch to find out for yourself

Several videos of animals and/or their cute babies are a hit all over the Internet. These videos often help us understand how animals behave and how entirely innocent and cute they can be - be they wild animals or domesticated ones. Just like this one video that was posted by the Instagram page named Animal.

The video involves a cute little baby lion sitting on a surface and looking directly into the camera. This is the exact point at which a reference from an evergreen Disney movie comes into play. If you are familiar with Disney films then you probably already know of Simba who is a fictional character and the protagonist of The Lion King franchise.

In reference to an iconic scene where Simba is marked by Rafiki, the wise mandrill in The Lion King, cracks open a fruit and uses its juices to anoint Simba the future ruler of Pride Rock - so is this cute baby lion. The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “His confused look to the camera.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram 18 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ t this cute animal video. It has also received more than 10,500 likes so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Bro living the dream, literally the first thing I'd do if I was volunteering for a big cat sanctuary ngl they probably have this happen often.” “No one can understand how beautiful it is to pet lions until you try it .. they're loyal more than all animals,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “The look at the end is too funny.”

What are your thoughts on this cute animal video?