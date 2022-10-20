The moment this child gets adopted will leave you teary-eyed. Watch

Our life is made by many moments that we remember forever. Some of them are extremely special and hold a special place in our hearts. And thanks to the internet, we get to be a part of these special moments too. Recently, we got to see an adorable reaction of a child who was getting adopted. The wholesome video was shared on Instagram page @majically and originally made on TikTok by @oscarmora6160.

In the video, you can see a man and a child sitting in a restaurant. The man presents some documents to the child, who is reading them carefully. Once he finds that he is adopted, he is taken aback in surprise and immediately hugs the man. The man in the video can be heard saying, "Now I am your forever dad, okay?" The child gets emotional on hearing this.

Take a look at the video of the child getting adopted here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has 15,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "As an adoptee, this truly warms my heart. God bless this wonderful family!" Another person wrote, "Good man right there, lucky boy, makes a perfect match. Enjoy your lives together!" A third person added, "So sweet, to love is the greatest thing we have on this earth. " "To hear those words, that would be life-changing for him," added a fourth. Many other users have reacted by using emojis.