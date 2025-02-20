Menu Explore
The other Ambanis: Tina Ambani shares special message for beta Anmol, bahu Khrisha

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 20, 2025 06:09 AM IST

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani's son, Anmol Ambani, tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in a grand celebration in Mumbai in 2022.

Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah tied the knot on February 20, 2022, and are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Tina Ambani shared a beautiful post about her beta and bahu on this special occasion. She also posted never-seen-before pictures of her family.

Tina Ambani shared this photo of her son Anmol Ambani and daughter-in-law Khrisha Shah on Instagram. (Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)
Tina Ambani shared this photo of her son Anmol Ambani and daughter-in-law Khrisha Shah on Instagram. (Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)

“Your commitment to make the world a better place. Your mindfulness in living your lives. Your shared vision for the causes you believe in. All these and much more make us so proud to call you our children! Happy anniversary Khrisha and Anmol. More power, more joy, more happiness to both of you. And all my love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Not just Anant-Radhika, Nita Ambani says she 'worked very hard' for this wedding too. Watch

The first picture Tina Ambani shared shows her with her husband, Anil Ambani, her sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, and Anmol’s wife, Khrisha Shah. The second photo shows Anmol and Khrisha, dressed in beautiful traditional attire, looking at the camera.

Take a look at the post:

The post prompted a flurry of comments from social media users. While some wished the couple a very “Happy marriage anniversary,” others reacted to the share using heart emoticons.

How did others react to Tina Ambani’s share?

An individual wrote, “We like you sooooo much mam.” Another added, “Wish you all the happiness.” A third expressed, “Anil Ambani is looking like his father, nice handsome sons.”

Also Read: Nita Ambani’s answer to rapid-fire question on Mukesh Ambani draws loud cheers at Harvard

Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah got married at the Ambani family home in the Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai. The couple was reportedly introduced to each other by their families, and they decided to get to know each other before tying the knot. Before getting married in 2022, the couple got engaged in 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

