The 'reverse bridge' of the Netherlands has left netizens mesmerised. Watch

Published on Jan 01, 2023 10:44 AM IST

The reverse bridge in the Netherlands almost makes it look like the cars have submerged underwater. Watch the video inside.

Reverse bridge in the Netherlands.(Twitter/@Alvin Foo)
Reverse bridge in the Netherlands.(Twitter/@Alvin Foo)
ByVrinda Jain

Several structures around the world always leaves us amazed. From the National Fisheries Development Board in India to Dubai's Museum of the future, the world has many unseen structures that will make a person look twice. Adding to the list of such amazing compositions, the 'reverse bridge' in the Netherlands has stunned many.

In a clip shared by Twitter user Alvin Foo, you can see this bridge. In the video, vehicles are travelling across the bridge and appear to vanish under a section of water towards the centre of the bridge before resurfacing on the other side. It gives the impression that the cars disappear underwater before emerging again. The road briefly descends below the water's surface in the bridge's clever construction.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared a few backs. Since then it has been viewed 8.4 million times and has had several reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "At first glance, I didn't comprehend. It looks amazing." Another person said, "How incredibly cool is this." A third person wrote, "Its aesthetic appearance makes people comfortable." A fourth person said, "Amazing engineering. "

