‘The train is sparkling’: Woman impressed by Vande Bharat sleeper coach interiors, cleanliness. Watch

A woman’s video showing the interiors of a Vande Bharat sleeper coach has caught attention online, with many social media users reacting to the train’s modern design, clean look and upgraded passenger experience.

A woman gave a glimpse inside a Vande Bharat sleeper coach and urged passengers to keep the train clean. (Instagram/ radioactiveruchi)

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(Also read: Vande Bharat sleeper train sees littering on first day: ‘Civic sense dekh lo aap’)

The video was shared on Instagram by Ruchi Trivedi, who recorded her first experience while travelling in the second AC coach of the sleeper train. In the clip, she is seen showing the curtains, lights, bedding and overall layout of the coach, while praising the design and cleanliness.

“So, look, guys, currently we are sitting here, and this is Vande Bharat's sleeper coach, second AC. Look at the curtains and everything, how well they've been designed, like this. Look at everything. And as for the lights, look at them. The standard of the entire thing has been internationalized,” she said in the video.

‘Please keep civic sense in mind’

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{{^usCountry}} Trivedi also showed the bedding provided to passengers and pointed out a new blanket cover, which she said looked fresh and well designed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trivedi also showed the bedding provided to passengers and pointed out a new blanket cover, which she said looked fresh and well designed. {{/usCountry}}

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“These are the blankets we get, plus, look, this is a new thing, brand new. So, it's essentially like a cover. It's a cover for your blanket. And it has this kind of print on it, which looks so beautiful and nice. Even the color they chose is very good. And look, everyone gets one like this,” she said.

Calling the train “sparkling”, she urged passengers to maintain its cleanliness. “The train is sparkling. I would just say that, guys, please keep civic sense in mind. Keep the train sparkling clean like this. This is our responsibility too,” she added.

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Sharing her personal experience, Trivedi said, “But seeing it for the first time, it feels good. And would you like to travel with your family in this or not? Do let me know. My personal experience has been good, of course. It's really good. I love this. It looks very beautiful. It was so much fun looking out at night.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “My first experience of travelling on this new-generation sleeper train in India. What a mind-blowing experience it was.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video has drawn several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This actually looks like a big upgrade for Indian Railways.” Another said, “The coach looks beautiful, but people really need to maintain it.” A third commented, “Finally, sleeper trains are getting the attention they deserve.”

(Also read: Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural vs commercial food: Viral pics show difference, IRCTC reacts)

Another Instagram user wrote, “Would love to travel with family in this.” Someone else added, “The interiors look premium and comfortable.” Another reaction read, “Civic sense is the most important thing now. Passengers should keep it clean.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.