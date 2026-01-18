Vande Bharat sleeper train sees littering on first day: ‘Civic sense dekh lo aap’

Despite its modern facilities, a video that went viral online shows empty cups and used spoons scattered on the train’s floor. The footage is believed to have been filmed on the train’s inaugural day.

The state-of-the-art sleeper service , which connects Howrah near Kolkata to Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati, is the fastest train on this route. Officials say it is also quicker than any existing trains serving the corridor.

A video showing discarded waste on the floor of the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Sleeper train has sparked outrage on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper from Malda in West Bengal on Saturday, but the train has already faced reports of littering.

The person filming the video pointed his camera towards the waste on the train and asked, “Ye dekh lo aap. Ab ye Railways ki galti hai? Government ki galti hai? Ya khud ki galti hai? (Is it the fault of the Railways or the government, or is it our fault?)”

“Civic sense dekh lo aap,” the user added.

Video triggers debate The clip showing littering on Vande Bharat sleeper train sparked a wider discussion on civic sense in India.

“People can pay 2000 to 10000 rs for seat and can still remain padhe likhe gawar,” wrote one person on Reddit.

“Where are those people who told me 2-3 days ago in this very sub that the people who will pay more will have more civic sense? Got your answer?” another asked.

“Man, we seriously don't deserve good things. Other than that I want to meet the genius who thought of the curtain for the side berths,” a user added.

“Start sending fines to the PNR users and block them from booking in future. That's the only way to stop such users,” another suggested.

A Railway official’s appeal Days before PM Modi greenlit the Vande Bharat sleeper train, Railways official Ananth Rupanagudi had appealed future travellers to maintain civic sense on board.

In a post shared on X, Chief Project Manager of Indian Railways Ananth Rupanagudi said, “Please travel in it only if you have learnt your toilet manners, will obey the instructions given in the washrooms, and have respect for public property. Thanks!”

According to news agency PTI, the Railway Ministry said that its commercial operations for common passengers on Vande Bharat sleeper will begin soon.

"This train is not available for booking for common passengers at present. But efforts are being made in the booking system to include it," a senior railway official said.

The date from which the Vande Bharat sleeper train will be available for general passengers has not yet been decided, he said.