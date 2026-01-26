Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural vs commercial food: Viral pics show difference, IRCTC reacts

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train has come under scrutiny just days after its inaugural journey, with passengers raising concerns about the quality and quantity of food served onboard. Two pics capture the difference between Vande Bharat Sleeper's inaugural vs commercial run meals. (X/@UdayChatterje) The Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 17. Designed for overnight travel, the train connects Kamakhya in Assam with Howrah in West Bengal. On January 22, the train commenced its commercial operations. However, a social media post highlighted the stark contrast between food served on the train’s inaugural run — which was attended by VIPs — versus its commercial runs. Vande Bharat Sleeper meals under scrutiny

The post was shared on X by user Uday Chatterjee. He shared two pictures of meals served on Vande Bharat Sleeper. The first picture was taken on the train’s inaugural run, when food was served in a plastic thali. The thali contained rice, paratha, a paneer dish, a vegetable dish, dal, a dessert and pickle. Curd was served separately. The second picture shows essentially the same meal, but this time packaged in aluminum containers. This photo was apparently taken during the train’s commercial run. The pictures sparked a debate around food quality, with some accusing Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) of providing better meals during the inaugural run. IRCTC reacts IRCTC dismissed these allegations. Reacting to the viral post, the official X handle of IRCTC pointed out that there is no difference in the food quantity and quality.