'Then we can’t continue': Job seeker rejected for refusing to answer 'personal question' about dad

A job seeker took to Reddit to share a frustrating job interview experience at a manufacturing company, where he alleges that an HR representative cut the interview short after he refused to answer a personal question about his father’s workplace. He was made to wait for over an hour without explanation or apology.(Pixabay)

Also read: ‘1 opening, 13,451 applicants’: Blinkit job opening in Bengaluru sparks online frenzy

The candidate, who goes by Mick, explained that he had been invited for an in-person interview after passing the initial selection. Arriving 30 minutes early for the 9 AM interview, he was made to wait for over an hour without explanation or apology. “No explanation, no apology. Just waiting,” he wrote.

When the interview finally began, the HR representative took two phone calls in front of him before even acknowledging his presence. According to Mick, she then started the interview with a condescending tone, even questioning his nickname.

Then came the question that shifted the entire interview: “What does your father do for a living?” Mick answered that his father worked at a private electronics company, but the HR representative pressed further: “Where exactly does he work?”

Feeling uncomfortable with the invasive question, Mick politely declined to answer, stating, “I’m sorry ma’am, but I’d rather not answer that. It’s a private matter.”

Her response? “Then we can’t continue this interview.”

Mick, shocked by the abrupt shutdown, decided to walk out instead of arguing. “Alright then,” he simply said before leaving.

Take a look at the post:

The Reddit post quickly gained traction, with users expressing their frustration over unprofessional hiring practices. Many criticised the HR representative’s behaviour, from wasting Mick’s time to asking inappropriate questions.

Also read: ‘Clearly you have not read the room’: Job seeker calls out rude interviewer, ends the call

One user commented, “This is beyond unprofessional. Wasting your time, playing on her phone, and then acting like your father’s job is a dealbreaker? You dodged a bullet.”

A user wrote, “Lmao I would find and call the owner of the company directly and level with him about how bad the interview was compared to every other company you’ve interviewed at.”

Another noted, “I'd say 15 minutes, honestly. Especially when a lot of people get an attitude if you're not 10 minutes early”

Another added, “The fact that she made you wait an hour and then pulled this nonsense tells you everything you need to know about the company.”

Also read: HR manager creates 22 fake employees, logs perfect attendance for over 8 years to steal ₹18 crore