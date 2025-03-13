‘1 opening, 13,451 applicants’: Blinkit job opening in Bengaluru sparks online frenzy

A job posting of the quick commute app Blinkit for the role of Software Development Engineer in Bengaluru has taken social media by storm after a user shared screenshots revealing the overwhelming response it received. According to the images posted on X (formerly Twitter), the job listing attracted a staggering 13,451 applicants in just a single day. Blinkit posted an opening for a Software Development Engineer.(Pexel)

The post quickly went viral, with many users commenting on the intense competition in the job market. A large number of applicants were entry-level professionals, with 74% falling into this category, while 13% were senior-level professionals. The data also showed that 86% of applicants held a bachelor’s degree, while 12% had a master’s degree.

The caption read, “1 opening, 13,451 applicants.”

The overwhelming number of applications led to widespread discussions, with some users expressing concern over the growing demand for tech jobs compared to available positions.

Take a look at the post:

Others debated whether the high number of applications was due to economic uncertainty, layoffs, or a surge in fresh graduates entering the job market.

A user wrote, “i don't think they should take it to day 2 lol”

Another added, “just start ur own company, at this point you have a better chance of succeeding than getting a job.”

Also read: '1000 BC to 2025 AD': Bengaluru’s 'ancient' Ejipura flyover sparks hilarious comparisons to Hampi

A third added, “I have tried to hire people, trust me when I say 50% blindly apply, 30% don't even have the right skills, 15% don't pick up your calls, 5% will reject offers in the end.”

One user wrote, “And imagine getting your resume shortlisted in this.”

Another commented, “Getting a referral from someone at a higher post is someone you can do.. play smart not hard by just applying 1000s lf jobs and getting no response.”

Also read: US passenger’s bizarre ‘satanic’ meltdown: Man kicks flight attendant after allegedly swallowing rosary beads