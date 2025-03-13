US passenger’s bizarre ‘satanic’ meltdown: Man kicks flight attendant after allegedly swallowing rosary beads

An American Airlines plane going from Savannah to Miami was forced to turn around after a passenger allegedly swallowed rosary beads and created a ruckus on board, including kicking a flight attendant, reported People, citing the arrest affidavit. The man claimed that he did so to ward off “Satan’s disciple(s)” who followed him while he was boarding the flight. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation after allegedly swallowing rosary beads on an American Airlines flight (representative image). (Pixabay)

What happened on the flight?

According to the affidavit filed by FBI Agent Savannah Solomon, as per the outlet, the 31-year-old passenger, Delange Augustin, started showing unruly behaviour minutes after takeoff.

As per the outlet, a flight attendant who first checked on Augustin thought he was having a “fit of epilepsy.” It was because the passenger was “stomping, yelling and shaking.”

However, things escalated when another crew member went to check on Augustin. Reportedly, he kicked the person in the chest. As per the outlet, his kick sent the airline staff “across the aisle, across the row of seats, and into the far window.”

The outlet reported that at this moment, the airline staff realised that Augustin’s “choices appeared purposeful, though difficult to describe."

Delange's sister, Medjina Augustin, said they were trying to “flee religious attacks of a spiritual nature,” as per the documents. While talking about her brother swallowing the rosary beads, she said it was “because they are a weapon of strength in the spiritual warfare.”

Detained after landing

After the plane landed, the passenger allegedly “stormed to the front” even before the flight attendant could open the door. At this point, the other passengers helped the flight crew restrain him.

Later, the Airport Police took him to a hospital. He was finally discharged to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Airline’s statement

Addressing the incident, American Airlines issued a statement. “On March 10, American Eagle flight 4162, operated by Envoy, with service from Savannah (SAV) to Miami (MIA) returned to SAV due to a disruptive passenger. Safety and security are our top priorities. We appreciate the professionalism of the entire crew and thank our passengers for their understanding,” it read.