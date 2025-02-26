'Broken seats, worst staff': BJP leader shreds Air India on social media, airline apologises

A BJP leader and party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill slammed Air India, accusing the airline of offering poor service, claiming that if there was an Oscar equivalent for the "worst airlines", Air India would win in every category. The BJP spokesperson hit out at the services offered by Air India.(Representational)

Shergill, who is also a Supreme Court Lawyer and holds a private pilot license, took to X to share his disappointment with the airlines. "If there was an Oscar equivalent for worst airlines would win hands down in every category: Broken seats, worst staff, pathetic “on ground” support staff, give two hoots attitude about customer service! Flying Air India is not a pleasant experience but today broke all records!" he wrote.

This comes days after Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan complained about being alloted a broken seat on an Air India plane. "I had booked a ticket on Air India flight number AI436, I was allotted seat number 8C. I went and sat on the seat, the seat was broken and sunken in. It was uncomfortable to sit. When I asked the airline staff why the seat was allotted to me if it was bad, they told me that the management had been informed earlier that this seat was not good and its ticket should not be sold," he wrote in a post on X.

Airline responds

After the BJP leader's angry rant, the airline responded to his post and apologised for the inconveniences caused. "Dear Mr. Shergill, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly share the travel details with us via DM. We'll get in touch with you," the reply read. HT.com has reached out to Air India for a statement. This story will be updated once a response is received.

Social media reacts

The post divided the internet, while many agreed with Shergill's complaints, others refuted his claims. "This is everywhere and in every field of India because nobody is there to listen the customers and we are facing these kind of issues daily and daily," said one user.

Another user said, "It may be with you, not others! I have had a great experience with Air India. Fantastic staff in fact good service compared to other airlines!"

"I beg to differ, it is a vastly improved airline and in about 5 years time, it will be amongst the top 10 airlines in the world. There is India in Air India," said another.

