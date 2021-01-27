There’s a snake hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you spot it?
There is something thrilling about the ‘spot this’ posts on social media. Easy or tough, the puzzles can keep people engrossed and entertained. Not to forget, the award for solving such a puzzle is an instant dose of satisfaction. Just like this one shared on Facebook in which people have to find a snake hiding in plain sight.
Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook to share the image. “See how you go with this one. Bonus points for being able to name the species as well. It has been another busy week of snakes on the move. Summer is in full swing!” they wrote.
Take a look at the image to see how fast you can spot the crawly creature.
The post, since being shared, has quickly grabbed people’s attention. They shared all sorts of comments. There were a few who also ended up saying that they spotted more than one snake in the image. Did you manage to find the reptile?
The organisation later replied with the correct answer. “ANSWER: Yellow faced whip snake,” they wrote and shared this image:
People had a lot to say about the answer. “I literally never would have guessed that, haha,” wrote a Facebook user. “Would never have guessed that in a million years!” answered another.
How long did it take you to spot the snake?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rock band organises unusual 'space bubble’ concert in Oklahoma, USA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There’s a snake hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you spot it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kris the cheetah’s ‘then and now’ pictures may leave you saying aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-foot-long shark attempts to bite motor boat off Florida coast. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A fighter and survivor: 97-year-old holocaust survivor beats Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pompeii's museum reborn to show off intriguing finds from excavation site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata gets its first boat library, over 500 books available
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghanistan's first female breakdancer shatters barriers, eyes Paris Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Start your day by looking at some ‘cosmic sparkle’. Check out NASA’s post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Navy Band performs Taylor Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Zoo offers people opportunity to name roaches, rats after their ex-boos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Glowing with the flow:’ NASA posts amazing pic of aurora above Earth's horizon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samuel L Jackson dons 'Avengers' mask while getting Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens gush over wholesome video of skaters helping elderly woman to skate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox