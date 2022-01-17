An unbreakable bond that spans two generations and 30 years will melt your heart

Any bond of friendship is thoroughly beautiful. And when these connections sustain over a period of time, it is very likely that these friendships will easily turn into family. This video that was recently posted on Instagram by the official page of Humans of Bombay, shows exactly that kind of a bond that has spanned over two generations.

The video opens to show how some kids are still friends when and their bond had actually started back when all their fathers were friends. Soon enough, these men got married and their wives got added to their chosen family. Then came the kids whose bond still grows stronger. They still make it a point to connect over video calls every now and then even if they can't meet in person.

This friendship has now spanned over 30 years when it comes to the fathers and all their lives when it comes to the kids. The video was uploaded with the caption, “Our parents have been friends for 30 years.”

Watch it here:

Shared on Instagram around 18 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 78,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from people who were in awe of this beautiful bond that is shared across two generations.

“That's so wholesome,” commented an Instagram user. Many took to the comments section to post some heart-eyed emojis. “This was beautiful,” posted another. “You guys are the best,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?