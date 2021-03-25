IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / These pets showing love to their buddies may melt your heart
The images show pets showing love for their buddies.
The images show pets showing love for their buddies.
trending

These pets showing love to their buddies may melt your heart

Featuring pets of all shapes, sizes and fluffiness, we bet you can’t just watch this video only once.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:19 AM IST

Are you someone who loves to watch animals cuddling and showing love to each other? Does your heart skip a beat after watching two adorable fluffy furbabies being all lovey-dovey with each other? Then this video is just the right content for you. Featuring pets of all shapes, sizes and fluffiness, we bet you can’t just watch this video only once.

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, shows pets sprinkling some love on their buddies.

The video starts with some doggos taking off a carrot from a snowman and sharing it among themselves. The video then goes on to show two fluffy rabbits nibling on some food together. It also shows two cats cuddling in an adorable way.

Check out the whole video here:


Did these adorable pets steal your heart with their love too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pets
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP