Think you’re a maths whiz? Try solving this brain teaser

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 25, 2023 10:16 PM IST

This brain teaser involves you to use your maths skills. Are you up for the challenge?

A brain teaser shared on the Instagram page ‘Math, Number, Puzzles’ has gone viral on social media. It features a challenge where you need to find a missing number.

Can you solve this maths question?(Instagram)
The question reads, “Find the missing term: 3, 14, ?, 179, 379.” The question also has four options, out of which one is the correct answer. The four options are - 49, 59, 60, and 58. (Also Read: This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head)

Take a look at this maths puzzle here:

Though the post was shared last year in September, it can still leave people intrigued. What do you think is the answer? Were you able to solve this puzzle?

Earlier, another maths brain teaser had gone viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram handle @maths_puzzle. The puzzle challenged netizens to find the missing number in an equation. Since this post was shared, it garnered significant attention, with many people flocking to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Friday, August 25, 2023
