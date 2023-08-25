Think you’re a maths whiz? Try solving this brain teaser

A brain teaser shared on the Instagram page ‘Math, Number, Puzzles’ has gone viral on social media. It features a challenge where you need to find a missing number. Can you solve this maths question?(Instagram)

The question reads, “Find the missing term: 3, 14, ?, 179, 379.” The question also has four options, out of which one is the correct answer. The four options are - 49, 59, 60, and 58. (Also Read: This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head)

Take a look at this maths puzzle here:

Though the post was shared last year in September, it can still leave people intrigued. What do you think is the answer? Were you able to solve this puzzle?

