You're a maths genius if you can solve this puzzle

This challenging maths puzzle will leave you scratching your head. Can you solve it?

Several kinds of optical illusions and puzzles keep our mind busy. These things challenge us to expand our thinking and we find new ways to utilise our brain power. So, if you are someone who is interested in solving puzzles, we have an interesting question for you.

In a math puzzle shared by an Instagram user, they asked, “Which number will replace the question mark? 18+15=313, 14+22=326, 7+18=235, so 10+40=?”

This post was shared a while back on the social media platform. Since being posted it has captured the interest of many. The post has recieved more than a hundred likes and several responses from various netizens.

Here's what people who solved this answered:

An individual explained the solution and wrote, “14+19 = 33 => Insert 1 as middle digit => 313, 25 + 13 = 38 => Insert 2 as middle digit => 328, 7+18 = 25 => Insert 3 as middle digit => 235, 10+40 = 50 => Insert 4 as middle digit => 540.” Several others have also mentioned 540 as their final answer. What do you think is the right answer to this puzzle? Were you able to solve it?

