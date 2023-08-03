This artist’s hyperrealistic artwork of Indian banknotes stuns netizens

Rahil Jindran, an incredibly talented hyperrealistic artist, has stunned audiences with his awe-inspiring creations. From lifelike drawings of various subjects to his recent masterpiece of Indian banknotes, his work has left people in amazement. Rahil Jindran’s hyperrealistic artwork of Indian banknotes is so lifelike that it can be difficult to distinguish them from actual currency.(Instagram/@rahiljindran)

In a now-viral video, Jindran showcased his exceptional skills by meticulously making hyperrealistic art of Indian banknotes using pencil colours. His level of precision and attention to detail, capturing the textures, light, and shadows, is truly mesmerizing.

Watch the artist making a hyperrealistic drawing below:

Did his artwork prompt you to do a double-take? If yes, you are not alone who found the banknotes drawn by him almost indistinguishable from real ones. Many in the comments section echoed similar sentiments and were in complete awe of his artistic prowess.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video:

“I wish I could do that,” expressed an individual. Another added, “Ye to original lag rha hai bilkul (this looks original).” A third commented, “It’s awesome bro.”

“RBI wants to know your location,” joked a fourth. “FBI agent watching reel,” wrote a fifth. A sixth posted, “Pols aa gayi pols.”

The video was shared on March 1 on Instagram. It has since accumulated more than 12.8 million views and over 1.6 million likes. What do you think about Jindran’s artistic skills?

Earlier, artist Emma Towers-Evans created a hyperrealistic sketch of a human finger. At first glance, the close-up of the finger looks real. However, it soon becomes clear that it is a piece of art. Her artwork soon went viral on Instagram, garnering over 82.9 million views. Additionally, it has collected over three million views.

