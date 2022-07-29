Artist’s video of hyper-realistic sketch of human finger goes viral with over 66 million views

Instagram is a platform that artists often use to showcase their various talents. From singing to dancing to drawing, there are videos showing various skills of people. There is now an inclusion to that list. This video shows a hyper-realistic sketch of a human finger. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and gathered over 66 million views.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the artist Emma Towers-Evans. It is shared with a descriptive caption. “It’s no joke when I say this is the most difficult drawing I have EVER done. Navigating skin textures like this takes so much focus - my brain is melting just thinking about how much more there is to do. Having said all that - a challenge like this leaves me very happy, because I KNOW I will be a better artist at the end of it,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show the close up of a finger that at first glance looks real. However, it soon becomes clear that it is a piece of art.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on July 12 and since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 2.5 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“It’s so beautiful….definitely worth all the effort you’re putting in!” posted an Instagram user. “I’ve heard hands are really hard to draw, but you made this look like a photo. The attention to detail is amazing,’ expressed another. “Absolutely stunnnnning!!! Ahhhhhh,” commented a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.