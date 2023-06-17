This Bhartnatyam and Kathak dance face-off will wow you. Watch

The 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya made waves when it was first released. Not only that, in fact, the music also from that film was loved by many. One of the songs, that people still like to listen to this day is Mere Dholna by Shreya Ghoshal and M.G. Sreekumar. Many have made renditions of this song and even danced on this track. Now, another dance on this song is going viral. It shows a group of women doing a Bharatanatyam and Kathak face-off. Bhartnatyam and Kathak dance face-off.(Instagram/@ nidhiandneha)

In a video shared by Instagram user @nidhiandneha, you can see a group of women on a stage. On one side, a few are performing Bharatnatyam and on the other side, they are doing Kathak.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 40,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Where can I see the full performance. It's a pleasure to see you all dancing like white swans." A second added, "Just perfect combination." "Wow," shared a third. A fourth commented, "I am crying, it is so beautiful." A fifth wrote, "This is so beautiful."

