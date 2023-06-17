Home / Trending / This Bhartnatyam and Kathak dance face-off will wow you. Watch

This Bhartnatyam and Kathak dance face-off will wow you. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 17, 2023 10:11 AM IST

A viral video shows Bhartnatyam and Kathak dance face-off. Watch their amazing dance inside.

The 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya made waves when it was first released. Not only that, in fact, the music also from that film was loved by many. One of the songs, that people still like to listen to this day is Mere Dholna by Shreya Ghoshal and M.G. Sreekumar. Many have made renditions of this song and even danced on this track. Now, another dance on this song is going viral. It shows a group of women doing a Bharatanatyam and Kathak face-off.

Bhartnatyam and Kathak dance face-off.(Instagram/@ nidhiandneha)
Bhartnatyam and Kathak dance face-off.(Instagram/@ nidhiandneha)

Also Read: Bride’s dance to Pushpa’s Saami Saami wows people. Watch

In a video shared by Instagram user @nidhiandneha, you can see a group of women on a stage. On one side, a few are performing Bharatnatyam and on the other side, they are doing Kathak.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 40,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Where can I see the full performance. It's a pleasure to see you all dancing like white swans." A second added, "Just perfect combination." "Wow," shared a third. A fourth commented, "I am crying, it is so beautiful." A fifth wrote, "This is so beautiful."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
video
video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out