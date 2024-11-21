This country has the most expensive passport in the world, it costs 19,481. It's not US or UK

Across the world, a passport is the most important travel document that helps you move around the globe. Most governments issue passports and people can apply for them for a fee. The cost of the passport usually depends on where you live and can vary vastly between countries. United States' 10-year passport is among the most expensive in the world.(AP)

According to data shared by a Compare The Market report, the cost for getting a passport can vary anywhere from ₹19,000 to ₹1,500 in 2024.

Country with cheapest passport

The United Arab Emirates has the cheapest passport worldwide. Getting a passport for UAE costs just ₹1,400. The Indian passport, which costs ₹1,524.95 for 10 years of validity, ranks as the second cheapest passport worldwide, as of April 2024.

Even some European countries like Hungary and Spain along with African nations like Kenya and South Africa have some of the least expensive passports in the world. (Also read: Singapore at #1, India at #82: What makes a passport powerful?)

Why Indian passport has best value

In the passport list, the Indian passport has the best value in terms of ‘cost per year,’ while Spain’s passport for citizens aged 30 and older offers the best value as one of the most powerful passports in the world with visa-free access to 194 countries.

The Indian passport has also been ranked 82nd in the Henley Powerful Passport Index 2024, giving its holder the ability to travel to 58 countries without a visa.

Most expensive passport

Interestingly, Mexico has the most expensive passports in the world, as per the report. It costs around ₹19,481.75 for 10-year validity while its six-year and three-year passports are the fourth and ninth most expensive, respectively.

It is followed by Australia’s 10-year passport ₹19,041 and the United States’ 10-year passport ₹13,868. (Also read: Indian passport ranked 82nd, allows visa-free travel to these 58 destinations)

Take a look at the full list here: