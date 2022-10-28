Home / Trending / This couple's action-packed pre-wedding photoshoot looks no less than a movie

This couple's action-packed pre-wedding photoshoot looks no less than a movie

trending
Published on Oct 28, 2022 09:42 AM IST

A couple's pre wedding photoshoot is going viral. The wedding shoot seems to be a scene out of a movie.

Couple's pre-wedding photoshoot.(Twitter/@bestofallll)
Couple's pre-wedding photoshoot.(Twitter/@bestofallll)
ByVrinda Jain

Pre-wedding photo shoots are a big part of weddings. A couple carefully decides the location, selects their outfit, and at times, even directs how they want their pre-wedding photoshoot to look like. While most of these shoots are designed to be exotic and romantic, a recent video of an action-packed photoshoot is going viral on the internet. In a video posted to Twitter, a bride and groom are seated on a bike while taking pictures. While the photographer gets the shot, a crane raises the bike over a jeep in a complete cinematic manner.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on Twitter by user @@bestofallll. Since this short clip was shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The video also has 15,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought this was amusing. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Either I make this happen, or I stay unmarried. No in-betweens." Another person said, "Yahi wala photographer bulaunga apni shaadi mai (I will ask for this photographer only in my wedding)." A third person added, "Did you even get married if you never got such a pre-wedding shoot done?" "As if weddings are their chance a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars with dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photo shoot or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads, or are we making weddings too silly as movies now," said a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wedding photo wedding twitter + 1 more
wedding photo wedding twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out