This cute black squirrel playing with a ball will cheer you up. Watch

Are you someone who often surfs the internet for cute animal videos? Do such clips act as a sure-shot mood booster for you? If you are nodding your head in yes, then here is a video that may fill your heart with happiness and curl up your lips in a smile.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who uses the handle @buitengebieden. "Scrat finally found his nut," read the caption written alongside the video. The fun-filled video shows a cute black squirrel playing with a blue-coloured ball in the backyard. The video is such that it may make you say aww and might even prompt you to watch it on loop.

Watch the video below:

Scrat finally found his nut.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/LlBLH0tC9n — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 10, 2022

The video was shared a few hours ago and has raked up more than 9.2 lakh views. It has also accumulated over 37,800 likes and several comments.

"I love squirrels! I used to have one I took care of and hand fed everyday. She’d wait by the door every morning for breakfast. Her name was Frankie," shared an individual on Twitter. "I’ve never seen a black squirrel! It’s beautiful!" posted another. "Oh my goodness,I haven't seen a black squirrel in a long time. Plenty of gray ones but no black ones and only seen a white one once in my lifetime along with a few red ones," wrote a third.

