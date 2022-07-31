This cute pet dog sees how birds make a nest and 'makes' one for itself. Watch

Be it pet cats or dogs, these munchkins definitely have a knack for observing all the little birds and animals outside. They can frequently be observed patiently sitting while gazing out the window or enjoying the great outdoors, which is something they are quite interested in. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going massively viral, shows a cute pet dog who can be seen observing how birds have made their nest in a tree nearby. The dog then begins to 'make' a nest for itself that is very reminiscent of a bird's nest as the video goes on, with a little assistance from its human.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a sweet caption that reads, “A good little bird boy.” The caption has been accompanied by the emoji of a bird hatching out from an egg. The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this adorable pet dog who goes by the name Good Boy Ollie. The pooch has over 4.81 lakh dedicated followers on its Instagram page.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just three days ago, the video has gotten more than 91,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Really needed the smile I’m wearing right now, thanks to this good boy." "Omg when he sat on the ball," another user points out. A third response shares, "Aww love this." A fourth individual says, “The cutest lil birb.”