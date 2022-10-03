This dabeli fondue has sparked a discussion online. Would you try it?

As people love to experiment and combine several foods to create new ones, strange food combinations have become the newest trend on the internet. Online users seem to enjoy some of these experiments, while others may shock them. A few days ago, we saw the invention of butter chicken ice cream, which was not appreciated by netizens. To add to the list of new and bizarre food combinations, the latest creation of swiss dabeli fondue has shocked the internet users.

Dabeli is a popular snack in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It can be described as a potato filling within a bun and can be found easily in the nooks and corners of local markets. While this dish is commonly eaten like a vada pav, internet users hardly expected that it could be turned into a fondue. So, when Twitter user Kunal Sawardekar (@smugdekar) shared a snapshot of dabeli fondue, it was bound to catch the attention of many people. In the image shared on Twitter, you can spot small pieces of toasted bread with a bowl of dabeli filling that is topped with nuts and pomegranate.

In the post's caption, Kunal Sawardekar wrote, "Switzerland: Neutrality is a core element of our foreign policy - we haven't been at war with another country since 1815. India: Let us test your commitment to that principle."

Take a look at this dabeli fondue experiment here:

Since this post was shared on Twitter, it has received more than 1,800 likes. The post also has more than 200 retweets and several comments. Many tweeple were not in favour of this experiment. A user commented, "You meet me, I'll take badla. (You meet me, I'll take revenge.)." Another person wrote, "Kaju in dosa, gulab jamun in ice cream, chocolate in pizza, the list goes on." A third person said, "This is next level! I've seen Pav Bhaji fondue and Daal Makhni fondue." A fourth person even said, "Hey, at least they haven't grated cheese on it." What do you think about this dabeli fondue? Would you ever like to try it?

