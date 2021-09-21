This dadi maa gives Alexa instructions in the sweetest way possible. Watch

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day and instantly put a smile on your face, look no further. This video posted on Instagram is possibly the sweetest thing you’ll watch today. The video features an adorable dadi maa giving Alexa some instructions. However, it’s the way she gives the command that’ll likely win your heart.

The video has been posted by Instagram user Neha Sharma. “This is how my grandmother speaks/commands to Alexa,” says a caption across the video. “Dadi Maa and Alexa,” she wrote as the caption. In the clip, the grandma can be seen asking Alexa to play a Ganpati Bhajan.

Take a look at the delightful video below:

Shared on September 1, the video has collected over 50,000 likes and several wonderful comments. Netizens loved the little moment and shared various reactions.

“So adorable,” wrote an individual. “She's so sweet and beautiful,’ shared another. “My dadi is also same like this with Alexa,” added a third.

What do you think about this video? Did it put a smile on your face?