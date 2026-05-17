‘This day is my favourite’: Indian man praises UK corporate culture after painting zoo railings with colleagues
An Indian man shared how UK Volunteer Day culture gave him a chance to try painting and bond with colleagues.
An Indian man living in the UK has shared a glimpse of a corporate practice that left him appreciating workplace culture in the country. Taking to Instagram, the man, who goes by the handle @shutter_world_stories, posted a video from a zoo, where he was seen painting railings as part of his office’s Volunteer Day.
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In the video, he said, “After coming to the UK, I have done many such things which I had never done in India. Today, I have become a painter and am painting these railings. Yes, today is Volunteer Day at my office, and my colleagues have sent me to a zoo to paint these railings. I really like the UK's corporate culture, and this day is my favorite day when it's our Volunteer Day and we go somewhere outside to help another organization. Although it's for a social cause, it helps build good team bonding, and if we are going with another team, it helps with good office networking. And instead of sitting in front of the computer every day, it's better to go out and do some other type, a new type of work, and get a new experience. So today, we painted this entire railing.”
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What is Volunteer Day?{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: ‘London turned into Delhi’: Indian man spots auto rickshaw on UK streets, video goes viral)
What is Volunteer Day?{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with a caption explaining the concept of volunteering leave in UK workplaces. It read, “In UK corporate culture, a ‘Volunteer Day’ (also called Volunteering Leave or Community Day) is a company benefit where employees are given paid time off to do charity or community work.”{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with a caption explaining the concept of volunteering leave in UK workplaces. It read, “In UK corporate culture, a ‘Volunteer Day’ (also called Volunteering Leave or Community Day) is a company benefit where employees are given paid time off to do charity or community work.”{{/usCountry}}
The man’s video highlighted how such initiatives allow employees to step away from their regular desks and contribute to community organisations. He also said that the experience helps employees bond better with colleagues and build professional connections in a more relaxed environment.{{/usCountry}}
The man’s video highlighted how such initiatives allow employees to step away from their regular desks and contribute to community organisations. He also said that the experience helps employees bond better with colleagues and build professional connections in a more relaxed environment.{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has drawn a few reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is such a refreshing side of corporate life.” Another commented, “Wish Indian companies also encouraged such activities more often.”
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Some users praised the idea of paid volunteering leave. “Getting paid to help the community sounds amazing,” one person wrote. Another added, “This is not just work culture, this is life culture.” One user reacted, “Painting railings at a zoo sounds more fun than sitting in front of a laptop all day.” Another said, “Small things like this make employees feel more connected to society.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)