‘This Diwali be my patakha’: Woman spots 'random' man lighting diyas outside her home

A woman’s X post has gone viral after she shared a video of a “random” man sitting outside her house and arranging diyas around a message that read, “This Diwali be my patakha”. The unusual gesture, carried out by a “random college dude”, has sparked a discussion online about whether it was romantic or inappropriate. The woman ended her post still unsure how to feel about the incident. (X/@teawithshweta)

The woman, who goes by the handle @teawithshweta, shared the video along with a caption: “My worst nightmare came true. This random dude from college ordered diyas from Amazon to MY ADDRESS and ended up doing thisss. My brother caught him and calls it creepy, but part of me is like… wait was this not sooo romantic?”

In the video, the man can be seen sitting outside the woman’s home, arranging diyas on the pavement. “This Diwali be my patakha,” he wrote alongside the diya decorations. Moments later, another man, presumably the woman’s brother, walks up to him. On noticing him, the man quickly gets up and runs away from the spot.

The woman ended her post saying that she is still unsure how to feel about the incident. “Idk if it’s stalker energy or just a sweet boy,” she wrote.

How did social media react?

The post has triggered mixed reactions online. While some found the gesture “sweet” and reminiscent of old-school romance, others criticised it as intrusive and unsettling.

“omg do you know him? Cause that's cute but a bit scary but cute sounds like Wattpad hell,” one user wrote.

“It felt a little scary... but my heart said "aww". Sometimes there's just a thin line between romantic and creepy,” commented another.

“It would have been cute, except for the word "pathaka". It sounds cheap. And hence it is creepy and dangerous. If he had "pure" crush on you, he would have used more honourable language which would be cute. He surely has put lot of thought and daring behind it,” said a third user.

Another said, “Stop encouraging things like these by calling it “romantic” or “sweet”. People do much worse by getting wrong ideas.”

“The fact that he ran away as soon as your brother came tells you a lot. Romantic gestures and all are nice but if he runs like this, you better proceed with caution,” suggested one user.