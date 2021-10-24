This dog is likely to give you major weekend goals. Watch

Are you looking for inspiration on how to chill on a weekend? Then this video may just do the trick. The video was uploaded on the Instagram page ‘bobbythecorgi’. It shows a dog enjoying its weekend with cucumber slices on its eyes. Even though a short clip, there’s a chance you will play the video more than once.

“My kind of weekend,” reads the caption shared alongside the video with several emoticons of sleeping face.

The video shows the dog sitting comfortably on a swing chair. With slices of cucumber on its eyes and a blanket covering its legs, this dog’s weekend getaway idea is likely to make you envious and catch your attention.

Take a look at the funny clip:

The video was originally shared on September 11 and recently re-posted on an Instagram page. +

The original post, since then, has accumulated more than 4,000 likes. The share has also collected amazing reactions from netizens.

“Can I join you? Looks so relaxing,” wrote one Instagram user. “This is too much. We can’t handle the cuteness,” posted another with several heart emoticons. “What a pampered life!! You deserve it cutie!” commented a third.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON