This dog is setting major yoga goals with his human. Watch adorable video

A video of a dog doing yoga with his human is winning people's heart left, right and center. 
The images, taken from the video posted on Instagram, showcase a dog doing yoga with his human. (Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 01:42 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

From videos that showcase dogs playing games to having their own ‘work from home schedule’, there is no dearth of wholesome content related to dogs on the Internet. While dogs make good pets, they can be great yoga partners as well. A case in point is this video of a dog doing yoga with his human, and netizens cannot get over it.

“One of my favorite videos of Magnus with one of my daughters. Just watching this relaxes me. What is your favorite way to workout with your puppy?” reads the caption of the video that showcases a dog doing yoga with his human. The video posted on Instagram opens to show the woman and her doggo named Magnus laying on the mat on the floor. As the video progresses, the duo can be seen doing various yoga poses.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. Since being posted a day ago, the clip has accumulated over 2.10 lakh views and 26 thousand likes. The video also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments.

“OoOoOoo, this is going places,” posted an Instagram user with a clapping hands emoticon. “Wow! I can’t get over how awesome this is!” expressed another. “So cute,” commented a third with a heart emoticon. “When is his next class?” enquired a fourth.

What do you think of this adorably cute video?

