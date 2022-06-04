Dog has a ‘work from home’ schedule, and netizens can’t get over it. Watch

Work from home has turned into the new normal for many. Not just humans but animals also seem to have adopted the change. There are also videos shared on Internet that show how the pet babies have turned into new co-workers for their humans. Case in point, a dog’s ‘work from home schedule’ showcased in this viral video.

The video posted on Instagram opens to show a dog named Magnus sitting in front of a computer. It then shows the dog staring at his human and wondering why they are awake. The video progresses to show the doggo’s naptime and playtime. Towards the end, he wonders why he doesn’t get lunch, but daddy does.

The video has been posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog. “What is your work schedule?” reads the video’s caption which is posted with several hashtags, including #workschdeule, #labradorlife, and #doglifestyle.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared a week ago, the video has accumulated over 3,90,000 views and 27,200 likes. Magnus’ ‘work from home’ schedule has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments.

“Love this! My dog is pretty much in nap time all day,” posted an individual. “The ultimate trust sleeping position,” commented another. “I love him,” expressed a third.

The video has also received comments from other doggo accounts managed by their humans.

“I want that work schedule!” commented one. “Dude. Nap time. The arms,” shared another. “He’s the best co-worker,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the adorable video?