This doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday
If you’re already tired after thinking of the long week ahead, let this video of a joyful doggo make you happy. Shared on Twitter by Danny Deraney, the video features a doggo who just got a brand new hula hoop. After watching the clip, you may find it hard to hold back your awws.
“My name is Danny. I cleanse your timeline. Doggy gets new hula hoop,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video starts with the doggo holding its broken hoop. It then goes on to show the adorable pooch getting a new hula hoop. The doggo’s expression after receiving the gift is enough to melt one’s heart.
Check out the clip:
Shared on January 13, the clip has garnered over 44,100 views along with numerous comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo’s happy zoomies, others expressed how the video is enough to brighten up the day.
What do you think of this happy video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis player Yulia Putintseva tweets video of ‘unwanted roommate’. It’s a mouse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Ancient funerary temple unveiled in the south of Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's dog Major welcomed to White House by Josh Groban at 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honorary pet mayors raise money for community playground in Vermont
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bizarre food alert: Netizens share their thoughts on ‘butter tea’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildlife officer removes bird feeder stuck on deer's neck, garners praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff gets first ‘second gentleman’ Twitter handle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katy Perry and her dog Nugget about 95% ready to be 100% vegan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dil Se Dil Tak’: Radio Raabta fills airwaves of south Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 3,600 birds rescued by firefighters in Delhi last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox