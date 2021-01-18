This doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday

If you’re already tired after thinking of the long week ahead, let this video of a joyful doggo make you happy. Shared on Twitter by Danny Deraney, the video features a doggo who just got a brand new hula hoop. After watching the clip, you may find it hard to hold back your awws.

“My name is Danny. I cleanse your timeline. Doggy gets new hula hoop,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video starts with the doggo holding its broken hoop. It then goes on to show the adorable pooch getting a new hula hoop. The doggo’s expression after receiving the gift is enough to melt one’s heart.

Check out the clip:

My name is Danny. I cleanse your timeline.



Doggy gets new hula hoop. pic.twitter.com/CC7BABUR3q — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 13, 2021

Shared on January 13, the clip has garnered over 44,100 views along with numerous comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo’s happy zoomies, others expressed how the video is enough to brighten up the day.

Anyone else expecting the dog to hula hoop? — Lisa Catara (@lisa_catara) January 13, 2021

Pure joy! — Kris Atwood (@Mrs8wood) January 13, 2021

Hula hoop joy! — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 13, 2021

Lol! My lab does the same thing!! pic.twitter.com/khX8gcZsKI — RunJMH (@run_jmh) January 13, 2021

Can you come and cleanse my home please? Lol — 𝕊𝕋ℝ𝔸𝕎𝔹𝕄𝕆𝕄𝕄𝕐 🍓 (@strawbmommy) January 13, 2021

What do you think of this happy video?

