This easy looking maths brain teaser might make your mind spin. Can you solve it?

Vrinda Jain
Dec 30, 2023 09:03 AM IST

In this seemingly simple question, you would need to use your logical reasoning skills to reach the solution.

Maths is not everyone's cup of tea. But for those who enjoy the challenge of solving equations, it can be quite intriguing. If you happen to be among those who get joy from tackling maths-related puzzles, we have a brain teaser for you. In this seemingly simple question, you would need to use your logical reasoning skills to reach the solution.

Can you solve this?
Can you solve this?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'. The question states, "2+3=10, 8+4=96, 7÷2=63, 6+5=66, 9+5=?"

Will you be able to solve this question?

Take a look at this puzzle here:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said that the correct answer is "126." A few others also added that the solution can be "70."

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on Instagram. In this puzzle, you would need to use your creative thinking to reach the solution. The puzzle stated, "Which day is two days before the day after the day, three days after the day before Wednesday?"

