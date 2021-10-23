This girl’s uplifting pep talk is what you need to hear today. Watch

A two-year-old girl named Aleksandra is winning hearts on the Internet for her uplifting words. In fact, the affirmation videos of this baby hailing from Australia are going viral both on TikTok and Instagram.

Nick and Sofia Dimitrievski who refer to themselves as ‘The Dimi Family’ are the girl’s parents. They manage an account called XX where the kid’s videos are posted. Some of the clips also feature their family adventures with Aleksandra and their older daughter, Mila, who is four-year-old.

In this particular video, Aleksandra starts by greeting the viewers with a short but cute, “Hey!" And then she continues her pep talk. In the video she says, "You are bold, you are brilliant, you are beautiful. Today you will not let other people's words affect you. You are worthy of greatness!"

The video was posted on October 16 and since then has garnered over 6,700 likes. Netizens are full of love for the baby and her message.

“This has got to be one of the best things I have ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user. “This little girl is going places,” commented another. “I could watch this video every day!!!” quoted a third.

How do you feel after hearing the pep talk of the cute speaker?