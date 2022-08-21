This Golden Retriever dog sticks tongue on humans when relaxed. Watch cute video

When happy, dogs exhibit tell-tale signs ranging from relaxed ears and eyes to a wagging tail and slurpy kisses. Just like this Golden Retriever dog that sticks her tongue on humans whenever she feels relaxed. The video is adorably cute and is bound to boost your serotonin levels.

The cute clip was posted on Instagram by a page dedicated to two Golden Retrievers siblings. The page is named XENA & FINN and posts daily content on the dogs. "CEO of stucktongue," read the caption accompanying the video. The video, a montage of different clips, opens with a text insert that reads, "Her name is Xena, also stucktongue." It then progresses to show Xena, a Golden Retriever dog, sticking her tongue on the hands of humans when relaxed.

Watch the cute video below:

The video was shared four days ago. It has since amassed over 1.1 lakh views and more than 13,100 likes. The video share has also prompted many to post comments.

"Love it," wrote a doggo page on Instagram dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton. Another dedicated to a Golden Retriever Lady joked, "She’s part frog I think." "It brings great comfort being stuck to what we love!!" read a comment from an Insta page dedicated to Odin Falkor, a Golden Retriever dog.

"Omg this is the cutest thing ever and the birthmark on the tongue," posted an individual. "Best of the stuck mlems," shared another Instagram user. "Hhahahah like my dog," expressed a third. "Beyond adorable," commented a fourth individual.