This Golden Retriever holds miscellaneous items to get his human's attention. Watch

From stealing things to chewing them up or swallowing them, dogs do different things to attract the attention of their pet parents. Case in point, this video posted online that shows a dog holding miscellaneous items to get his human's attention. The video is hilarious and may leave you chuckling for quite some time.

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever named Chili and has over 1.6 lakh followers. "Step 4 in the Golden Retriever handbook: Bribery," read the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram with several hashtags, including #goldenretriever, #gloriousgoldens and #goldenoninstagram.

The video opens with a text insert, "A compilation of my dog holding miscellaneous objects until he gets attention." The video shows the Golden Retriever holding miscellaneous things, including flip-flops and steak, to get his human's attention.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has received over 70,000 views and more than 5,400 likes. "Look ma, I've got steak," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to two Golden Retrievers, Xena and Finn. "Cutest thief I've ever seen," a comment from another page dedicated to a dog named Lady read. "Two flippy floppies! Impressive!!" read a response shared from a third Insta page dedicated to a dog named Denali. "The fact he grabbed both flip flops. He grabbed one and was like 'nahh I gotta get them'," read a comment from fourth dog page on Instagram.

"If it works, it works," wrote an individual. "He has all my attention," posted another. "I love this," expressed a third with several emoticons. "I used to be friends with an English retriever that would take and hold onto one's socks until you paid attention to her," commented a fourth.