'This is California...': Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a swipe at California's 4.8 trillion economy amid wildfires

A massive wildfire has engulfed the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California, driven by powerful winds and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The disaster, which has consumed some of the most affluent neighbourhoods near Santa Monica and Malibu, has drawn international attention due to its scale and economic impact. Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to US wildfires that ravaged Pacific Palisades.

Former Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar weighed in on the tragedy, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts. Responding to a post by conservative American commentator Benny Johnson, who shared an image of the devastation and wrote, “Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles is completely gone,” Chandrasekhar remarked, “This is California - a USD 4.8 trillion economic powerhouse state, in the world’s biggest economy USA.”

Take a look here at the post:

Economic toll of the wildfires

According to a preliminary financial assessment reported by Bloomberg, the Los Angeles wildfire could become one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history. AccuWeather estimates the damage and economic losses to range between $52 billion and $57 billion, affecting areas with median home values exceeding $2 million.

Driven by hurricane-force Santa Ana winds, the flames have continued to advance, threatening to destroy even more properties. Experts warn that the long-term impact may extend beyond property damage, with potential health hazards from toxic smoke and a likely blow to the region’s tourism industry.

Historical context

While the ongoing wildfires are devastating, they are not without precedent. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 remains the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, with damages of $200 billion. By comparison, the 2018 Camp Fire in California caused approximately $30 billion in losses. However, with increasing destruction, the Los Angeles wildfires may soon rival or surpass these figures.

Human and environmental impact

At least five people have lost their lives, and over 1,000 structures have been reduced to ash. Residents in smoke-filled canyons and celebrity-studded neighbourhoods have been forced to evacuate as the flames consumed homes and businesses.

Santa Ana winds, gusting over 70 mph (112 kph), initially hindered aerial firefighting efforts, though these resumed as conditions marginally improved. Experts fear that if the fires expand further, this could mark one of the worst wildfire events in California’s modern history.