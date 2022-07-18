This is how a dad teaches his toddler how to make friends in life. Watch

All through life, we keep meeting new people and having new experiences. But one of the most important points is when we notice somebody who we find interesting or somebody we think we can learn from. And at a juncture like this, it is important to be able to know how to extend a friendship or acquaintance to them. And in this particular video that has been going viral all over Instagram, a dad takes it upon himself to teach his adorable little son how to make friends when he will be attending playschool.

The video was shared on Instagram with a descriptive caption that helps us understand what is happening in the video. It reads, “How to prepare your baby to make friends at daycare Nasr is my 17-month-old baby boy and I’ve taught him how to introduce himself and some general information to start life-lasting friendships and bonds! So intelligent! I’m proud of you Nas!” The video has been shared on the page dedicated to this one-year-old toddler who has a lot of style! The page is named The God Nasr and it has over 23,500 followers on it as of now.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 23, the video has fetched more than 7.44 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Oh, he is just perfect!" "They need to worry if he will be their friend," another user adds. A third response cutely reads, "I wanted to know what he likes to eat."