‘This is the Aussie outback’: Australian woman refutes claims she defecated in Udaipur lake

A viral video allegedly showing a foreign woman defecating in a lake in Udaipur has ignited widespread anger and confusion online. However, the woman featured in the clip has now clarified that the video was not shot in India. Viral video falsely claimed an American woman pooped in Udaipur lake; later revealed she was Australian and the clip was shot in the Aussie outback.(Instagram/elliejeancoffey)

Clip triggers social media storm

The short video, shared on the Instagram handle Swadesi, shows a woman perched on the edge of a boat apparently relieving herself in a lake while a crocodile swims nearby. The caption reads, “Can she be deported!?” A text overlay on the clip claims, “American tourist seen p*oping from boat into lake in Udaipur!”

As the video went viral, many users expressed anger and disbelief, assuming the incident had taken place in Udaipur.

Woman clarifies it was filmed in Australia

Amid the backlash, the woman in the video, identified as Australian influencer Ellie-Jean Coffey, reposted the same clip on her official Instagram handle to clarify the facts. In her caption, she wrote, “I’m setting the record straight: I’m Australian. This is the Aussie outback. It was not in India.”

She added that the video was filmed in Australia and not in Udaipur as falsely claimed. The text overlaid on her clip read, “Croc almost got me.”

Online reactions reflect disbelief and frustration

Despite the clarification, the incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many users expressing outrage over the apparent lack of basic decency and civic sense displayed in the act. One user commented, “Civic sense died here.” Another added, “This is water pollution.” Someone else quipped, “OMG, don’t fall in.”

Others expressed disappointment at the misrepresentation, with a user writing, “This is not cool, but thanks for clarifying the facts.” Another remarked, “The comments would have been so different if it was an Indian doing it.”