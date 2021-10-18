This little animated blob is here to tell you something very important. Watch

The Instagram is filled with pages that often share such sweet work of arts that leave people smiling. Just like the page dedicated to a little animated blob. It is flooded with such videos that feel relatable and often leave people happy. The case is same with this recent post too. It shows the blob explaining how it is people’s “personal cheer leader” and that it ‘loves’ them.

“In case you haven’t heard this lately,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the blob saying “I love you”. We won’t give away everything, so take a look:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 83,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also thanked the artist behind the page for sharing such a sweet post:

“Your videos really help me, lately I've been feeling super sad, I don't want to do anything, but your videos help me go through all these, thank you,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love you so much,” expressed another. Many also tagged others to let them know how much they are loved.

What are your thoughts on the video?

