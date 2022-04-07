This little kid has a secret to share. Watch viral video to know about it

The videos involving kids are almost always fun to watch. This video showcasing a little boy perfectly fits that category. This adorable clip is such that may amuse you and alongside may also leave you inspired. Shared on Instagram, this is a clip worth watching more than once.

The video was originally posted on TikTok account thehoneyyfamily. They also shared the same video on their Instagram page a few months ago. The clip again captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page. “Life advice from a cute little guy,” they wrote while posting the clip.

The video opens to show a kid standing with a big smile on his face. Within moments, a text insert also appears on the screen. “Let me tell you a secret…” it says. The clip then goes on to show the little boy sharing his secret. Wondering what it is? Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“What a beautiful little boy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cuteness overload,” shared another. “What a little cutie pie!!” commented a third. “Precious! I love this sweet soul!” posted a fourth.

