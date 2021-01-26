This sister duo is winning netizens’ hearts, one makeover at a time. Watch

A sister duo consisting of an 11-year-old girl named Worthy and her elder sibling Kalista has captured netizens' attention for a super sweet reason. The siblings are gaining a whole lot of views on their makeover videos. These recordings, reshared on Instagram, show Worthy, who is specially-abled, doing her sister's hair and makeup. Watching the cute clips may melt your heart too.

Kalista shared this Instagram reel on her account. "Chapstick is always necessary!" reads the caption shared alongside the post. We cannot say we disagree.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a lot of love from Instagram users. The share currently has over 5,100 likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.

Here's what people had to say about the recording. One person said, "These videos are so calming and nice".

Another individual wrote, "So cute OMG". "I'm thinking future cosmetics pro, but that's just me," read one comment under the share.

Worthy is not just a hair specialist but has also shown a knack for doing makeup. Talk about an all-rounder! Check out this adorable video of her doing her sister's makeup.

If watching that clip left you gushing, then know that you're not alone. The recording, shared with the caption, "Love when worthy does my makeup," has over 4,000 likes.

Here are some comments that people left under the post. Somebody proclaimed, "That blush application tho," while another stated, "This 11-year-old is better at doing makeup than me".

If you enjoyed watching those clips, you could check out other similar recordings on Kalista's and Worthy's Instagram accounts.

What are your thoughts on this sister duo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON