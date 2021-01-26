IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This sister duo is winning netizens’ hearts, one makeover at a time. Watch
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
trending

This sister duo is winning netizens’ hearts, one makeover at a time. Watch

Sisters Kalista and Worthy having taken the Internet by storm with their sweet dynamic and wholesome sibling makeover videos.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:53 AM IST

A sister duo consisting of an 11-year-old girl named Worthy and her elder sibling Kalista has captured netizens' attention for a super sweet reason. The siblings are gaining a whole lot of views on their makeover videos. These recordings, reshared on Instagram, show Worthy, who is specially-abled, doing her sister's hair and makeup. Watching the cute clips may melt your heart too.

Kalista shared this Instagram reel on her account. "Chapstick is always necessary!" reads the caption shared alongside the post. We cannot say we disagree.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a lot of love from Instagram users. The share currently has over 5,100 likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.

Here's what people had to say about the recording. One person said, "These videos are so calming and nice".

Another individual wrote, "So cute OMG". "I'm thinking future cosmetics pro, but that's just me," read one comment under the share.

Worthy is not just a hair specialist but has also shown a knack for doing makeup. Talk about an all-rounder! Check out this adorable video of her doing her sister's makeup.

If watching that clip left you gushing, then know that you're not alone. The recording, shared with the caption, "Love when worthy does my makeup," has over 4,000 likes.

Here are some comments that people left under the post. Somebody proclaimed, "That blush application tho," while another stated, "This 11-year-old is better at doing makeup than me".

If you enjoyed watching those clips, you could check out other similar recordings on Kalista's and Worthy's Instagram accounts.

What are your thoughts on this sister duo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows Matthew Perry.(Instagram/@mattyperry4)
The image shows Matthew Perry.(Instagram/@mattyperry4)
trending

Matthew Perry share snap of puppy on Instagram. Photo couldn't BE anymore cuter

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Perry who used to portray the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the famous 90's sitcom introduced his fans to his new pet on Instagram on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
trending

This sister duo is winning netizens’ hearts, one makeover at a time. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Sisters Kalista and Worthy having taken the Internet by storm with their sweet dynamic and wholesome sibling makeover videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'd pay $2000 for this," read one comment under the post.(Instagram/@scottyhubs)
"I'd pay $2000 for this," read one comment under the post.(Instagram/@scottyhubs)
trending

Man’s funny sketch of pet doggo is making netizens giggle. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:01 AM IST
“I will open the bidding up to $1,” reads the text shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Republic Day 2021: Tricolour lights adorn railway stations across the nation

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
72nd Republic Day: The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Railways has been sharing pictures of railway stations beautifully decorated in tricolour lights from across the country in honour of Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture of Frosty Leo Nebula. Check it out

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST
“Rich in water in the form of ice grains, the Frosty Leo Nebula is located about 3,000 light years from Earth,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
trending

Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST
“Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
trending

English zoo turns into winter wonderland due to snowfall. Pics are ‘winterful’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
These images were shared on the official Instagram of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
trending

Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
trending

Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
trending

Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
trending

Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
"Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy", said Rajesh Kumar in the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
trending

Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The world's largest white crocodile park in Kendrapara district, was reopened for tourists on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
trending

Bernie Sanders' meme gets edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Queen, US Senator Bernie Sanders has been edited into all types of classic Bollywood movie scenes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
trending

Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Anushrut’s father shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP