This Valentine's day, Canada zoo will let you name a cockroach after someone you dislike

Published on Jan 19, 2023 05:01 PM IST

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has launched a new name-a-roach initiative that lets anyone give a cockroach the name of someone they dislike.

Toronto Zoo will let you name a person you dislike after a cockroach.(Twitter/@The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy)
ByVrinda Jain

A zoo in Canada is offering people a way to vent their feelings in an unusual way. The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has started a new name-a-roach campaign in honour of Valentine's Day that allows anyone to name a cockroach after someone they dislike. The name can be given after one pays $25 (Approximately 1500). The zoo also provides a "digital certificate personalized with your name and roach name, shareable digital graphic and full charitable tax receipt for donor." The website also mentioned that "names and language deemed inappropriate by the Toronto Zoo Wildlife will not be featured on your digital certificate. Profanity and hate speech will not be tolerated."

The zoo had shared a tweet talking about their campaign. They wrote, "Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that's bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day. "

This post was shared on January 15. Since being shared, it has been viewed 24,000 times and has received several likes and comments.

An individual in the Twitter comments wrote, "Brilliant idea! Please keep us updated with the top 10 names you get! Thanks." A second person wrote, "This is a terrible idea." "Omg, I love this!" said a third.

Story Saved
