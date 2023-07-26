This viral math question will put your mind to a test. Are you up for the challenge?

There are two kinds of people on this planet. One who absolutely hates solving math equations and would run away from them. Second, those who find joy in solving math problems. And if you happen to be in the latter category, there must have been times when you would have tried solving tough math questions just for fun. So, if you think you are a master of this subject, we have a viral math question for you that will put your mind to a test. Are you ready to solve it? This viral math question will put your mind to a test.(Instagram/@ math_fun_puzzles)

What is given in the question?

This question was shared by Instagram page math_fun_puzzles. This Instagram page is dedicated to sharing several mind-boggling questions that leave a person scratching their head. The question reads, “Can you solve this viral IQ test? If 1+4= 5, 2+5= 12, 3+6= 22, then what is 8+11?

Take a look at this viral question below:

This post was shared a while back on social media. Since being shared it has been liked several times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Some guessed the answer as 96, 40, and 52. What do you think is the correct answer to this question? Were you able to solve it?

If you had fun solving this math puzzle, we have another one for you. In this viral math question, you need to find the missing number. The question reads, " “If 2x6= 4, 4x7=1, 8x3=1 then what is 5x5?” This puzzle was shared last month, and since being posted it had gained lots of traction. Many people not only liked the puzzle but several also took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Were you able to guess the answer to this? If not, you can find the solution here.