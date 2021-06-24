This viral video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube will leave you in awe

Every now and then, the Guinness World Records (GWR) takes to their official social media accounts to share different record creating videos. The clips usually leave people intrigued or amazed, often both at the same time. Just like this video showcasing world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube.

Guinness World Records took to Facebook to share the video. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral and accumulated nearly 2.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

“The largest Rubik's Cube is 2.503 m x 2.505 m x 2.502 m and was achieved by NINA MALL (China) in Hong Kong SAR, China on 28 March 2021,” reads a part of a blog shared by GWR about this amazing record.

The video opens to show people putting together the giant installation piece by piece.

Till now, the post has received tons of responses from people. Some wrote that the record left them amazed. There were a few who took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video.

“This cube needs a giant person to play with,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow,” shared another. “Amazing,” commented a third.

