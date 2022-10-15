This woman's food paintings look so real that you will look at them twice

We can all agree that there are several styles of art. Painting, sculpture, and architecture are just a few examples of the many ways that art can be perceived. And culinary art is one of the art forms that is expanding. People not only create and present food in an artistic way but also love to paint about it. And thanks to social media, we get to see more of such artistic work. Recently, a woman's food art has caught the attention of many.

Rucha Limaye, who goes by the Instagram handle name, @ruandchai, posted a short reel where she presented her paintings of dosa sambhar, appam and stew, and pav bhaji with a plate of uttapam. As Limaye is posing in front of her artwork, she asks her followers to guess which one is real food. At the end of the video, Limaye reveals that only the uttapam was real food. Her fans were stunned to see that.

Take a look at Rucha Limaye's artwork here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The reel also has more than 15,000 likes and several comments. One Instagram user commented, "I thought these are real. So good," Another person wrote, "Oh wow. These actually look so delicious." Someone even added, "Just love your artwork. Can actually see how much you worked hard for this kinda perfection." A fourth person wrote, "This is awesome. I couldn't differentiate at all." What do you think about this?