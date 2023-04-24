Tiger chases cattle in a field, what happens next will leave you stunned

Several videos on the Internet show how wildlife enters human-occupied spaces. Now, another such bone-chilling video is going viral on social media. The clip shows a tiger entering a cattle field and chasing cattle. But what happens at the end of the video may leave you stunned. Tiger chases cattle in a field.(Twitter/@SusantaNanda)

"India now has 75% of the world's wild tigers, numbering around 3200. It will reach its carrying capacity soon until we are obsessed with numbers & make them pests in human-dominated habitats," wrote Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda in a tweet. Along with this, he also shared the video. The clip shows a tiger entering a cattle field and charging toward the cows. As soon as the cows notice the tiger, they run to safety. However, the wild cat still manages to catch one prey. Just minutes after that, another cow charges toward the tiger, and it runs away from the spot.

An individual wrote, "Incidents took place like a movie script. Interesting! Also, an alarming concern regarding the overlapping of habitats" A second shared, "The biggest challenge in wildlife conservation for India is increasing its forest cover. Villagers should be relocated to areas which is of benefit to them, and their agricultural lands should be rewilded. Connectivity between parks should also increase." "Tiger not fully grown, cow chased it away and saved her calf," added a third.