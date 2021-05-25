Home / Trending / Tiger cub ‘fiercely’ fights with lion cub, end up melting tweeple’s hearts
The image shows the fluffy lion cub and tiger cub fighting.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
Tiger cub ‘fiercely’ fights with lion cub, end up melting tweeple’s hearts

"Giant kittens," commented a Twitter user under the adorable clip of the lion and tiger cub.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 11:19 AM IST

Videos of baby animals are always a delight to watch and can easily make one’s day brighter. This video of a tiger cub and a lion cub engaging in a ‘ferocious’ fight may just do the trick for you. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video is totally aww-worthy.

The clip starts with both the cubs trying hard to fight each other. A few seconds into the clip, the tiger cub rolls over to show its furry belly as the lion cub continues to paw it playfully.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on May 23, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views and tons of reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the little ones and showered the comments section with heart emojis. Many took the route of hilarity to share their views. Others simply described the video as adorable.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

