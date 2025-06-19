Tiger cubs caught playing joyfully in forest as mother keeps a loving eye on them: ‘Sheer bliss’

A sweet video showing tiger cubs playing in the forest has gone viral online, with viewers calling it one of the cutest wildlife clips they’ve seen in a while. The short clip shows the young cubs enjoying a playful moment together, running, tumbling, and chasing each other. Tiger cubs playing in the wild win hearts.(Screengrab X/@susantananda3)

The video was shared on X by @susantananda3 and quickly went viral, with many people calling the scene adorable and full of joy.

In the video, the tiger cubs are seen playing happily in the forest while their mother watches them closely. She stays nearby, keeping a careful eye on her little ones as they roll, chase, and tumble around.

Viewers found the scene heartwarming, showing both fun and gentle care in the wild.

The clip was posted with the caption, "No sight can beat this from our forest. Sheer bliss".

Check out the viral video here:

Users praised the joyful scene and shared how much they enjoyed watching the tiger cubs play.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Many users on X admired the video and shared their thoughts in the comments. Some called it “the cutest thing ever,” while others said it made their day.

One of the users, @SubbarajuX, commented, “Wow! It symbolises a thriving ecology due to the relentless effort of a team of passionate foresters.”

A second user, @balamuruganramu, commented, “You are lucky to be able to witness beauty in its purest form”.

Another user, @scharada_d, commented, “Her watchful eyes are not missing a thing! Thanks so much for sharing this.”

The video continues to spread joy online, showing just how precious and playful nature can be.