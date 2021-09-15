Timelapse video of aurora over blue ocean wows people, goes viral
A video shared by Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS), has left people memsemrised. The clip captures showcases an aurora over a blue ocean. There is a chance that the video will make you say wow - and that too repeatedly.
“Clouds compete for attention in this aurora timelapse over a blue ocean,” he wrote while sharing the video.
We won’t give away too much about what the video shows, so take a look yourself. Don’t forget to keep the volume on as the background score of the clip makes it even more enjoyable.+
The video, since being shared about nine hours ago, has gathered more than 71,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also thanked the astronaut for sharing the video.
“Fabulous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you for sharing,” expressed another. “Magic,” commented a third. “Wow, wow and wow,” posted a fourth.
What are your thoughts on the video?