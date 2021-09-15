Timelapse video of aurora over blue ocean wows people, goes viral

A video shared by Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS), has left people memsemrised. The clip captures showcases an aurora over a blue ocean. There is a chance that the video will make you say wow - and that too repeatedly.

“Clouds compete for attention in this aurora timelapse over a blue ocean,” he wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away too much about what the video shows, so take a look yourself. Don’t forget to keep the volume on as the background score of the clip makes it even more enjoyable.

The video, since being shared about nine hours ago, has gathered more than 71,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also thanked the astronaut for sharing the video.

“Fabulous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you for sharing,” expressed another. “Magic,” commented a third. “Wow, wow and wow,” posted a fourth.

