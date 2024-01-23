close_game
Tiny asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, explodes over Germany. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 23, 2024 02:11 PM IST

The asteroid, identified as 2024 BXI, was initially found by astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky. Later, NASA released a forecast of the meteor's impact location.

In the early hours of January 21, a small asteroid hurtled through the sky and into Earth's atmosphere near Berlin, Germany. After it entered the atmosphere, the asteroid exploded mid-air and created a harmless but bright fireball that could be seen for miles.

The asteroid exploded mid-air and created a fireball. (X/@DeniaVida)

According to Live Science, the asteroid, identified as 2024 BXI, was initially found by astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky, who calls himself an asteroid hunter. Sárneczky works at the Piszkéstető Mountain Station, which is a part of Konkoly Observatory in Hungary. Using the observatory's 60-cm Schmidt telescope, he was able to identify the cosmic rock. NASA released a comprehensive forecast of the meteor's impact location and time shortly after the space rock was discovered. (Also Read: NASA's cosmic treasures: 3 celestial object discoveries that stunned the world)

Take a look at the video of the asteroid captured by Krisztián Sárneczky here:

Here's another view of the asteroid near Berlin:

Since the latter tweet was shared on X, it received more than one lakh likes and over 1,400 comments. The post also has numerous comments. Many were stunned to see the exploding space rock.

Check out what people said about the video here:

An individual wrote, "Incredible footage really enjoyed watching. Thank you for posting."

A second added, "Wow! Great video! Amazing capture."

"Look at the reflection in the water at the bottom left of the screen! It was close. Thank God it did not land," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Wow, this is amazing."

